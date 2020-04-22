All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 1618 Crossover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
1618 Crossover Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1618 Crossover Drive

1618 Crossover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1618 Crossover Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex with 2 Bedrooms,1 Bath - Cute duplex apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Mini Blinds, Washer/Dryer Connection, Central Air, Gas Heat, Front Porch and Nice Back Patio. No inside Smoking, Pets are Conditional with a $200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee plus an additional $25 Per Month Upon Approval according to size and Breed of Pet, Tenant/Renters Insurance is required for all Pets. Rent $800 , Security Deposit $800, Application Fee $35 for each adult which checks Credit, Background, and Evictions. Monthly Income Requirement $2400.

(RLNE5644235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Crossover Drive have any available units?
1618 Crossover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 1618 Crossover Drive have?
Some of 1618 Crossover Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Crossover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Crossover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Crossover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Crossover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Crossover Drive offer parking?
No, 1618 Crossover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Crossover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Crossover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Crossover Drive have a pool?
No, 1618 Crossover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Crossover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1618 Crossover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Crossover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Crossover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Crossover Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1618 Crossover Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College