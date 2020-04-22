1618 Crossover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex with 2 Bedrooms,1 Bath - Cute duplex apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Mini Blinds, Washer/Dryer Connection, Central Air, Gas Heat, Front Porch and Nice Back Patio. No inside Smoking, Pets are Conditional with a $200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee plus an additional $25 Per Month Upon Approval according to size and Breed of Pet, Tenant/Renters Insurance is required for all Pets. Rent $800 , Security Deposit $800, Application Fee $35 for each adult which checks Credit, Background, and Evictions. Monthly Income Requirement $2400.



(RLNE5644235)