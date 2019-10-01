1600 Breezy Trail

Amenities

pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath - Cute duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Range, Refrigerator, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate Floors in living room and hall, Carpet in bedrooms, Tile in kitchen, and mini blinds. Rent $750, Security Deposit $750, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No inside smoking, and pets are allowed according to size and breed with and a $200 non-refundable Pet Fee and an additional $25 Pet Fee per month upon approval. Monthly Income Requirement $2250, We also check Credit, Background, Eviction, Employment and Rental history.



(RLNE3468803)