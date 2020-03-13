All apartments in Lincolnton
Find more places like 122 Anastasia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnton, NC
/
122 Anastasia Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

122 Anastasia Lane

122 Anastasia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

122 Anastasia Lane, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a rental, take a look at this one. This one level home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and HWY 321. This spacious classic ranch has great curb appeal. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Anastasia Lane have any available units?
122 Anastasia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 122 Anastasia Lane have?
Some of 122 Anastasia Lane's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Anastasia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
122 Anastasia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Anastasia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 122 Anastasia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnton.
Does 122 Anastasia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 122 Anastasia Lane offers parking.
Does 122 Anastasia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Anastasia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Anastasia Lane have a pool?
No, 122 Anastasia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 122 Anastasia Lane have accessible units?
No, 122 Anastasia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Anastasia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Anastasia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Anastasia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Anastasia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincolnton 3 BedroomsLincolnton Apartments with Balcony
Lincolnton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lincolnton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College