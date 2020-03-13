If you are looking for a rental, take a look at this one. This one level home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and HWY 321. This spacious classic ranch has great curb appeal. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 Anastasia Lane have any available units?
122 Anastasia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 122 Anastasia Lane have?
Some of 122 Anastasia Lane's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Anastasia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
122 Anastasia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.