Apartment List
/
NC
/
lillington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lillington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Vandergrift Farm
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,370
2078 sqft
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Rolling Pines Drive
291 Rolling Pines Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2320 sqft
Gorgeous Home on the Golf Course in Anderson Creek Club. - 4 Bedroom, Bonus could be used as 5th Bedroom 3 Bath home on the 14th Fairway. Lots of upgrades including Granite Counter Tops in the Kitchen along with Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
108 Pine Hawk Drive
108 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2441 sqft
108 Pine Hawk Drive Available 07/20/20 108 Pine Hawk ~ Anderson Creek Club - ***Home Not Available for Move In Until AFTER July 20, 2020.**** Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 W Marsha Gayle Ct
108 West Marsha Gayle Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2117 sqft
Cape Cod on 1.5 acres in Fuquay Varina - Eat-in kitchen with appliances, 1st floor Master and second bedroom on first floor, living room and huge family room that opens to deck and 2 car garage. Upstairs has a bedroom, full bath and a den/office.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest
6324 Castlebrooke Drive
6324 Castlebrooke Lane, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath Home with finished bonus room over garage. Hardwood floors in kitchen and formal dining room. Loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops. MBR is downstairs...the rest are up.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
711 North 13th Street
711 North 13th Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Approximately 6 Miles to Campbell University. Please call 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178 to schedule a showing. This house is all brick,carport, full unfinished basement and large yard. Lawn Maintenance is included and handled by owner.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1980 sqft
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court Available 06/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision. - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
185 Gallery Drive #204
185 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1435 sqft
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lillington, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lillington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lillington 3 BedroomsLillington Apartments with Balcony
Lillington Apartments with PoolLillington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lillington Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh