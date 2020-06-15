107 Laura Ln A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse conveniently located just outside of downtown Lillington, nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and local attractions. Less than 6 miles from Campbell University, 20 miles to Fort Bragg and only 30 miles from Raleigh! Shaded back yard and deck perfect for entertaining. Open concept kitchen with bar.



Step 1: Complete our tenant pre-screen questionnaire at: https://forms.gle/8wTQRjjwBS3sb1U16



We are unable to show the property or process an applicant until we have this questionnaire completed.



This listing will stay active until the deposit (one month of rent) and the first month's rent is received.

This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb the tenants.



No Dogs Allowed



