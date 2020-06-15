All apartments in Lillington
Find more places like 107 Laura Ln A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lillington, NC
/
107 Laura Ln A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

107 Laura Ln A

107 Laura Ln · (443) 867-2846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lillington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

107 Laura Ln, Lillington, NC 27546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Jul 6

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit A Available 07/06/20 107 Laura Lane #A - Property Id: 125684

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse conveniently located just outside of downtown Lillington, nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and local attractions. Less than 6 miles from Campbell University, 20 miles to Fort Bragg and only 30 miles from Raleigh! Shaded back yard and deck perfect for entertaining. Open concept kitchen with bar.

Step 1: Complete our tenant pre-screen questionnaire at: https://forms.gle/8wTQRjjwBS3sb1U16

We are unable to show the property or process an applicant until we have this questionnaire completed.

This listing will stay active until the deposit (one month of rent) and the first month's rent is received.
This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb the tenants.

For a video tour of the property go to: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1AqO6kOjBDLlX_U1yaqv7XL3tPDFPNJnO?usp=sharing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125684
Property Id 125684

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5778875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Laura Ln A have any available units?
107 Laura Ln A has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Laura Ln A have?
Some of 107 Laura Ln A's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Laura Ln A currently offering any rent specials?
107 Laura Ln A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Laura Ln A pet-friendly?
No, 107 Laura Ln A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lillington.
Does 107 Laura Ln A offer parking?
No, 107 Laura Ln A does not offer parking.
Does 107 Laura Ln A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Laura Ln A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Laura Ln A have a pool?
No, 107 Laura Ln A does not have a pool.
Does 107 Laura Ln A have accessible units?
No, 107 Laura Ln A does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Laura Ln A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Laura Ln A has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Laura Ln A have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Laura Ln A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 Laura Ln A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lillington 3 BedroomsLillington Apartments with Gym
Lillington Apartments with PoolLillington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lillington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity