Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laurel Park, NC

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Country Ridge Rd
117 Country Ridge Road, Laurel Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2000 sqft
117 Country Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Lower Laurel Park / New Construction - New Construction home located in Lower Laurel Park just minutes from Downtown Hendersonville. Close to everything that is not currently open.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Old Creek Lane - 1
28 Old Creek Ln, Laurel Park, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
28 Old Creek Lane - 1 Available 08/07/20 Simply Stunning! - Discover this enchanting, updated model home in the desirable Shaw's Creek neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Park

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
197 Highland Golf Drive
197 Highland Golf Drive, Flat Rock, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
197 Highland Golf Drive Available 09/15/20 Highland Golf Community Living! - Lovely home located in Historic Flat Rock in the Highland Golf Community.
Results within 10 miles of Laurel Park
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
39 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
161 Haw River Road
161 Haw River Road, Henderson County, NC
Great 4 bedroom home in River Stone! Hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen. Nice & bright! Master bedroom suite with vaultes ceiling, 2 closets, double vanity & garden tub. Very nice yard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Walnut Street
158 Walnut Street, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Royal Pines neighborhood!. Beautiful yard area and wrap around porch.Gas fireplace, wood floors in the living/dining area, w/d hookups.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
604 Olde Covington Way
604 Old Covington Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
3 bedroom condo with garage in Arden, NC - Three bedroom, two and half bathroom condo with garage in south Asheville. Large, open living room with gas fire place. Open kitchen plan with small patio on the back. Washer/dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Fox Den, #103
64 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this beautiful 3BR/2.5BA condo in Fox Glen. This attractive condo features a great pass-through kitchen into an open dining/living room area with nice deck. Master on main.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
198 Locust Creek Lane
198 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Modern, Completely Renovated and Close to Everything! - Completely renovated, light and bright large family home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
715 Ridge Road
715 Ridge Road, Dana, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
715 Ridge Road Available 08/17/20 715 Ridge Road - Beautiful Brick home located next to Dana Elementary School. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den with fireplace, formal living room, eat in kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
138 Hawks Nest
138 Hawks Nest Drive, Fletcher, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
Great location in Southchase in the Fletcher community. Easy access to major roads. Open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, split bedroom plan and sunroom. Level back yard with storage shed. Attached double garage. Pets considered.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Laurel Park, NC

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Laurel Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Laurel Park. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

