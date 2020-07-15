/
2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laurel Park, NC
33 Lake Drive
33 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Lower Laurel Park Condo - Great Location just West of downtown Hendersonville. Nice two bed two bath condo just off Lake Drive. You can view and apply online at cbkRentals.com for free. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3883008)
23 Lake Drive F8
23 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Location, Location, Location - 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom updated corner unit offers upgraded fixtures, new Stainless Steel appliances, and a beautiful screened-in-porch that has abundant natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Park
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.
607 Hebron Terrace #5
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
607 Hebron Terrace #5 Available 08/05/20 Location, Location, Location - Discover this wonderful condo conveniently nestled close to Main Street. Features include spacious rooms, private-covered deck and covered parking. (RLNE3797170)
1110 Woodmont Dr
1110 Woodmont Drive, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 Woodmont Dr - Beautiful, established and stately neighborhood convenient to Hendersonville and Laurel Park.
538 Broadway Street
538 Broadway Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
538 Broadway Street Available 08/01/20 Cute Cottage - Adorable, reasonably priced cottage in a fabulous neighborhood! Country kitchen, cozy fireplace, big backyard and lots of parking are just waiting for you to bring your personal touch! Pets
404 Hebron Road Apt 2
404 Hebron Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
404 Hebron Road Apt 2 Available 08/15/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - An Affordable and Adorable two bedroom within walking distance to Main Street.
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Park
8 Mountain Rd A
8 Mountain Road, Mountain Home, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
806 sqft
Spacious duplex with large kitchen. - Property Id: 14510 Spacious 2/1 duplex with large kitchen. Electric baseboard heat. NO SMOKING. NO PETS Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
323 N. Washington Street
323 North Washington Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
Location, Location, Location - Don't miss out on seeing this charming home with lots of character in downtown Hendersonville, within walking distance to Mainstreet.
45 Clear Creek Rd
45 Clear Creek Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
45 Clear Creek Rd Available 08/14/20 Bring Your Furry Friends! - Pet Friendly! Bring your fuzzy friends- large or small -to this cute bungalow.
712 Sylvan Blvd
712 Sylvan Blvd, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
712 Sylvan Blvd Available 08/10/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this enchanting cottage with classic wood floors, spacious rooms, fenced yard, covered parking, awesome storage/workshop building and a super convenient location.
75 Jolly Lane, D-2
75 Jolly Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
Cute & Affordable! - Great Location - Just minutes to town and right down the road from shopping. Home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath. Don't miss seeing this little gem before it's gone! Water included in rent! No Cats Allowed (RLNE2141698)
Results within 10 miles of Laurel Park
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
81 Tuxedo Street
81 Tuxedo Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME NEAR LAKE SUMMIT First time on the rental market! What a gem of a home. Perfect for folks wanting a country setting.
50 Justice Ridge Drive
50 Justice Ridge Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
50 Justice Ridge Drive - If you are looking for that country living feel but with the convenience of being close to shopping this is the home for you. This brick home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath , living room, den / dining room.
93 Fox Den Unit 203
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
93 Fox Den Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out seeing this 2nd floor condominium. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a space for a home office, open floor plan with a deck for your enjoyment.
