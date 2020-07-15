Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:34 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Laurel Park, NC with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Lake Drive F8
23 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Location, Location, Location - 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom updated corner unit offers upgraded fixtures, new Stainless Steel appliances, and a beautiful screened-in-porch that has abundant natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel Park

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace #5
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
607 Hebron Terrace #5 Available 08/05/20 Location, Location, Location - Discover this wonderful condo conveniently nestled close to Main Street. Features include spacious rooms, private-covered deck and covered parking. (RLNE3797170)
Results within 5 miles of Laurel Park

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6 Health Nut Lane
6 Health Nut Ln, Barker Heights, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath 2019 Mobile Home Rent/Buy - Property Id: 239240 Cozy 1 bed 1 bath brand new 2019 manufactured home. Set up on rented lot. Move in ready.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
189 River Breeze
189 River Breeze Lane, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
189 River Breeze Available 09/10/20 189 River Breeze Lane - This home is a beauty. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with a over sized 2 car garage. Screened back porch over looking a big back yard all great for entertaining.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
255 Locust Creek Lane
255 Locust Creek Lane, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
255 Locust Creek Lane Available 09/14/20 Modern Loft Studio - Completely renovated and brand new everything!! modern loft studio with TONS of windows for a light, bright, breezy feel and gorgeous views.
Results within 10 miles of Laurel Park
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
41 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
64 Fox Den, #103
64 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this beautiful 3BR/2.5BA condo in Fox Glen. This attractive condo features a great pass-through kitchen into an open dining/living room area with nice deck. Master on main.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Tuxedo Street
81 Tuxedo Street, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME NEAR LAKE SUMMIT First time on the rental market! What a gem of a home. Perfect for folks wanting a country setting.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Justice Ridge Drive
50 Justice Ridge Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
50 Justice Ridge Drive - If you are looking for that country living feel but with the convenience of being close to shopping this is the home for you. This brick home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath , living room, den / dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
604 Olde Covington Way
604 Old Covington Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
604 Olde Covington Way Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom condo with garage in Arden, NC - Three bedroom, two and half bathroom condo with garage in south Asheville. Large, open living room with gas fire place.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Fox Den Unit 203
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
93 Fox Den Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out seeing this 2nd floor condominium. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a space for a home office, open floor plan with a deck for your enjoyment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Laurel Park, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laurel Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

