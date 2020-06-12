/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
10 Kilkenny Dr
10 Kilkenny Drive, Buncombe County, NC
Cozy Four-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in West Asheville - 10 Kilkenny Drive is a cozy four-bed, two-bath located off New Leicester Hwy in West Asheville. This home features a fully-fenced back yard with a storage shed and covered patio.
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
26 Friendly Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
Historic Montford
166 Flint Street
166 Flint Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2153 sqft
Charming Craftsman Home in Montford - Charming and full of character, this Historic Montford home offers ample space and a lovely wrap around porch.
Jackson Park
44 Maney Avenue
44 Maney Avenue, Asheville, NC
44 Maney Avenue Available 07/15/20 Renovated 1920s Home in North Asheville - Walkthrough appointments and applications will be available beginning 7/1/20.
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
44 Forest Spring Drive
44 Forest Spring Drive, Woodfin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2100; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $2100.00; IMRID23773
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
2426 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,131
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1455 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
12 Cherry Laurel Lane
12 Cherry Laurel Lane, Swannanoa, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1390 sqft
Amazing end unit in a convenient location in Swannanoa. This townhome has an open living area, with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Perfectly sized kitchen features granite countertops and all black appliances.
Oakley
22 Harmony Lane
22 Harmony Lane, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1210 sqft
Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood.
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.
21 Baker Drive
21 Baker Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1434 sqft
New Home in West Asheville! - New construction featuring an open plan main floor, beautiful hardwood floors, and great natural light.
275 State Street
275 State Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed 1 Bath West Asheville Home - Property Id: 262888 Your piece of West Asheville and close to everything. This home was recently remodeled.
Haw Creek
31 Arco Rd
31 Arco Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town.
296 Dix Creek One Rd
296 Dix Creek No 1 Rd, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
$995
296 Dix Creek One Rd Available 07/01/20 Charming Mobile Home Just 15min from Downtown Asheville - Nestled into the mountain hillside of Leicester, this three bedroom home offers quiet country living just 15 minutes from downtown Asheville.
