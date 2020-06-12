/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
90 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Travelers Rest, SC
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
441 N. Poinsett Hwy
441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
210 Jewel Court
210 Jewel Court, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! 3/2 cul-de-sac property up for lease in popular Travelers Rest close to Furman University and Swamp Rabbit Trail! You can't beat the views and space this property has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
116 Midwood Rd
116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1243 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Travelers Rest
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
12 Rawood Drive
12 Rawood Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Awesome updated home in Travelers Rest located in a quiet established neighborhood that is walking distance to the Swamp Rabbit Trail. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
342 S Buckhorn Rd
342 South Buckhorn Road, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Wow! Well Maintained Mobile Home in a Private Setting - This Mobile home won't last long! Well maintained and situated in a private setting with plenty of yard space. Interior has been renovated with new flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
35 Burgess Avenue
35 Burgess Ave, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
This extravagant new home is everything you want in a rental! This 3 bed/2 bath flaunts all new modern features including a gorgeous kitchen that opens into a spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! You will fall in love with the granite
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
23 Maravista Avenue
23 Maravista Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Glenlea - Townhome close to Furman, N. Greenville, Cherrydale and Swamp Rabbit Trail. Kitchen with appliances opens to den. Dining Room. All bedrooms and laundry including washer and dryer upstairs. Patio on back with storage room. No Pets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 E Blue Ridge Drive
5 East Blue Ridge Drive, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Cute bungalow near both downtown and Cherrydale. Enjoy easy access to downtown's many attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
61 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1466 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1780 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Augusta Street Area
23 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1434 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Overbrook Historic District
70 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Brandon
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Travelers Rest 2 BedroomsTravelers Rest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTravelers Rest 3 BedroomsTravelers Rest Apartments with Balcony
Travelers Rest Apartments with GarageTravelers Rest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTravelers Rest Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCDunean, SC