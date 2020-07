Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym pool accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center car wash area coffee bar fire pit hot tub package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals. Escape in the shadows of the Blue Ridge Mountains which welcome you home to elegantly appointed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. If you love the outdoors or are adventurous - take a hike with your four-legged friend at Dupont State Forest or drive-by Looking Glass Waterfalls. This tranquil rural-like setting, where the beauty of the outdoors meets the finest in apartment living. Perfectly situated off of I-26 and near I-40, just a short drive to Biltmore Park Town Square, and Downtown Asheville where you can stroll with you pup through the Arts District, indulge in culinary flair and craft beer for any palate, or partake in exceptional shopping.