536 Shawnee Drive

HURRY... Move in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free!



GATED COMMUNITY: REALTOR SHOWINGS ONLY!!!

***Available Now*** Come view this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home, move-in ready for new residents. Newly renovated with new easy-care hardwood laminate throughout. Located in the gated community of Lake Royal with a 3.25 mile lake, and so much more. This home features a bright living/dining room, great for entertaining, and an sunny eat-in applianced kitchen. The main level includes a master with bath and 2 bedrooms plus1 a full bath! Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or entertain in the private backyard with patio. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.



High school: Bunn High School



Middle school: Bunn Middle School



Elementary school: Edward Best Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.