All apartments in Lake Royale
Find more places like 536 Shawnee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Royale, NC
/
536 Shawnee Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

536 Shawnee Drive

536 Shawnee Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1440219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

536 Shawnee Drive, Lake Royale, NC 27549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HURRY... Move in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free!

GATED COMMUNITY: REALTOR SHOWINGS ONLY!!!
***Available Now*** Come view this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home, move-in ready for new residents. Newly renovated with new easy-care hardwood laminate throughout. Located in the gated community of Lake Royal with a 3.25 mile lake, and so much more. This home features a bright living/dining room, great for entertaining, and an sunny eat-in applianced kitchen. The main level includes a master with bath and 2 bedrooms plus1 a full bath! Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or entertain in the private backyard with patio. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.

High school: Bunn High School

Middle school: Bunn Middle School

Elementary school: Edward Best Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Shawnee Drive have any available units?
536 Shawnee Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 536 Shawnee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
536 Shawnee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Shawnee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Shawnee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 536 Shawnee Drive offer parking?
No, 536 Shawnee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 536 Shawnee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Shawnee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Shawnee Drive have a pool?
No, 536 Shawnee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 536 Shawnee Drive have accessible units?
No, 536 Shawnee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Shawnee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Shawnee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Shawnee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Shawnee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 536 Shawnee Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCButner, NCSouth Hill, VA
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCSmithfield, NCRoanoke Rapids, NCAngier, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Southeastern Baptist Theological SeminaryDuke University
Durham Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity