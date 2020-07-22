Apartment List
/
NC
/
lake park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
6619 Courtland Street
6619 Courtland Street, Lake Park, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,135
2171 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4018 Shadow Pines Circle
4018 Shadow Pines Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2901 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3412 Creek Trail Road
3412 Creek Trail Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2109 sqft
Beautiful and well kept home in Indian Trail. Main level host lovely 2 story entry foyer with New Vinyl Plank flooring on the first level. Dining room with vaulted ceilings and wood wainscot.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
25 Units Available
Fountains Matthews
10624 Parrish Avenue, Matthews, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness center, fire pit and bbq/grill. LEED certified community 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Near I-485, US-74, NC-51.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Matthews Pointe
1700 Chambers Dr, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
900 sqft
Conveniently located near major employment centers like the Harris Teeter Corporate Offices and Carolinas Medical Center, you'll enjoy these recently renovated apartments featuring hardwood floors, extra storage and granite counters. Pet-friendly with onsite clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
73 Units Available
Briley
10731 Surrey Green Lane, Matthews, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Briley. Our brand new community is an unprecedented top-tier apartment community in the delightful town of Matthews.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2223 Kimway Drive
2223 Kimway Dr, Matthews, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1831 sqft
4 Bedroom Ranch in Matthews - Check out this gorgeous ranch on an almost half acre lot! Built-in 2016, this home is practically new! Walk inside and you will see dark hardwoods throughout the home, an open floor plan, and a stunning kitchen! The

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Dexter Place
319 Dexter Place, Union County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1151 sqft
Immaculate 3bed, 2bath ranch with garage & fenced yard! Appliances Included! - Pet-Friendly! Freshly-Painted and new flooring throughout! Clean! Immaculate! One-story 3bed, 2bath home with fireplace & open floor plan! Kitchen Appliances included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway
5014 Hemby Commons Parkway, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2342 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Skillbeck Road
1021 Skillbeck Road, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2213 Shumard Circle
2213 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2391 sqft
Come see this nicely updated home in the desirable Holly Park Neighborhood . Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, private back yard with a fenced in back yard. Sun Valley School District! Great property and location.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3043 Streamlet Way
3043 Streamlet Way, Indian Trail, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2840 sqft
Come see this wonderful home in the quiet Brook Valley subdivision.This home is ready to move in with fresh paint and lots of room to enjoy. Pets welcome with deposit. Application fee (45.00) required for all tenants over 18.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7800 Greylock Ridge Road
7800 Greylock Ridge Road, Matthews, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3265 sqft
Coming Soon - Avail for showing 7/15. A stunning and classic 2 story brick home in Matthews featuring 5 roomy bedrooms, large family room with gas fireplace and a good sized living room that opens to the dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2005 Kansas City Drive
2005 Washburn Court, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1100 sqft
2005 Kansas City Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool-Sun Valley - Well kept ranch home with garage. Brand new beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the home (not pictured).

1 of 29

Last updated March 5 at 01:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandon Oaks
1010 Farmingham Lane
1010 Farmingham Lane, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1592 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Brandon Oaks. Hardwood plank throughout and tile in kitchen and baths. Master bath has soaking tub, separate stand up shower and double vanity. Two car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 37

Last updated March 12 at 11:14 PM
1 Unit Available
9003 Ladys Secret Drive
9003 Ladys Secret Drive, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2174 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 05:16 PM
1 Unit Available
2908 Earlymist Court
2908 Earlymist Court, Monroe, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1523 sqft
This home is like new on the inside! Beautiful wood flooring in the living room along with a gas log fireplace, kitchen has lots of counter space with brand new stainless steel appliances, kitchen also has an eat-in area, separate dining room with

1 of 28

Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
5049 Poplar Glen Drive
5049 Poplar Glen Drive, Indian Trail, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy the convenience of single level living with an attached garage.

1 of 33

Last updated April 14 at 05:20 AM
1 Unit Available
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3080 sqft
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
The Residences at West Mint
9610 Stoney Glen Dr, Mint Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1402 sqft
Apartments in pet-friendly community with updated appliances and washer/dryer hookups. On-site amenities include a pool, playground and garages. Master suites with walk-in closets. Euro-style kitchens. Cozy layouts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Lansdowne
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1401 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Park, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University