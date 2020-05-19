Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

6918 Creft Circle-CB - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath brick 2-story town home in the Lake Park Community. This home features a detached garage and private patio. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, with all appliances included. Private bathrooms to each bedroom! Community features pool, tennis courts, trails, clubhouse, and playgrounds!! Convenient to Matthews and Mint Hill. No Pets.



74-E to Indian Trail. Left on Unionville-Indian Trail Rd, Left on Faith Church Rd, Left on Creft Circle.



