All apartments in Lake Park
Find more places like 6918 Creft Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Park, NC
/
6918 Creft Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

6918 Creft Circle

6918 Creft Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6918 Creft Circle, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6918 Creft Circle-CB - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath brick 2-story town home in the Lake Park Community. This home features a detached garage and private patio. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, with all appliances included. Private bathrooms to each bedroom! Community features pool, tennis courts, trails, clubhouse, and playgrounds!! Convenient to Matthews and Mint Hill. No Pets.

74-E to Indian Trail. Left on Unionville-Indian Trail Rd, Left on Faith Church Rd, Left on Creft Circle.

(RLNE5469919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6918 Creft Circle have any available units?
6918 Creft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 6918 Creft Circle have?
Some of 6918 Creft Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 Creft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6918 Creft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6918 Creft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6918 Creft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 6918 Creft Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6918 Creft Circle offers parking.
Does 6918 Creft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6918 Creft Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6918 Creft Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6918 Creft Circle has a pool.
Does 6918 Creft Circle have accessible units?
No, 6918 Creft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6918 Creft Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6918 Creft Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6918 Creft Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6918 Creft Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCWeddington, NCWaxhaw, NC
Harrisburg, NCLocust, NCKannapolis, NCBelmont, NCRanlo, NCClover, SCLake Norman of Catawba, NCDenver, NCChester, SCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University