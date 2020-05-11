All apartments in Lake Park
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:24 PM

4411 Sages Avenue

4411 Sages Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Sages Avenue, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Cul-de-sac home in desirable Lake Park Community. Patio home features lovely covered front porch with views of the lake, one of Lake Parks many features. Lawn Maintenance included!!! The main level of this home features formal dining area, spacious Kitchen with Breakfast area, and Family room with TV mount. the Upper level has master suite with private bath, and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with a jack n Jill bath. Security System included in monthly rent. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Sages Avenue have any available units?
4411 Sages Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 4411 Sages Avenue have?
Some of 4411 Sages Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Sages Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Sages Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Sages Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Sages Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 4411 Sages Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Sages Avenue offers parking.
Does 4411 Sages Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Sages Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Sages Avenue have a pool?
No, 4411 Sages Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Sages Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4411 Sages Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Sages Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Sages Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4411 Sages Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4411 Sages Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
