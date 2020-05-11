4411 Sages Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Cul-de-sac home in desirable Lake Park Community. Patio home features lovely covered front porch with views of the lake, one of Lake Parks many features. Lawn Maintenance included!!! The main level of this home features formal dining area, spacious Kitchen with Breakfast area, and Family room with TV mount. the Upper level has master suite with private bath, and large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with a jack n Jill bath. Security System included in monthly rent. WELCOME HOME!