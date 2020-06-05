All apartments in Lake Park
Home
/
Lake Park, NC
/
3712 Society Court
3712 Society Court

3712 Society Court · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Society Court, Lake Park, NC 28079
Lake Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely well maintained Care Free Living Townhouse in Lake Park currently tenant occupied. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, great Breakfast bar and plenty of windows. Family room with corner gas fireplace and french door to enclosed patio. Upstairs host master suite with vaulted ceilings and private spa like bathroom with separate shower, garden tub and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms and Laundry room located upstairs. Relax in the enclosed patio with access to detached 2 car garage. Don't disturb current tenants or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Society Court have any available units?
3712 Society Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, NC.
What amenities does 3712 Society Court have?
Some of 3712 Society Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Society Court currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Society Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Society Court pet-friendly?
No, 3712 Society Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 3712 Society Court offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Society Court offers parking.
Does 3712 Society Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Society Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Society Court have a pool?
No, 3712 Society Court does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Society Court have accessible units?
No, 3712 Society Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Society Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Society Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Society Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Society Court does not have units with air conditioning.

