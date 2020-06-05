3712 Society Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Lovely well maintained Care Free Living Townhouse in Lake Park currently tenant occupied. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, great Breakfast bar and plenty of windows. Family room with corner gas fireplace and french door to enclosed patio. Upstairs host master suite with vaulted ceilings and private spa like bathroom with separate shower, garden tub and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms and Laundry room located upstairs. Relax in the enclosed patio with access to detached 2 car garage. Don't disturb current tenants or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com