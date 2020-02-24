All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

6955 Golden Bay Court

Location

6955 Golden Bay Court, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Looking for executive rental for 6-7 months.Waterfront home with private yard with views of Lake Norman and pier for launching SUPs and kayaks. Walking distance to deeded deep water boat slip. Completely furnished and stocked with linens/towels/dishes. Price includes trash, all utilities and internet/WIFI. Comfortable, spacious home with two story great room and vaulted master with 2 person jacuzzi tub/sep shower. Large WIC. Updated with new Hickory floors and granite in kitchen and master. Huge back deck with grill. Only 3 miles to the new Sherrill's Ford Village with grocery and restaurants. Close to Denver/Huntersville/Cornelius and Lake Norman activities. Approx 40 min to downtown CLT and airport. Unfinished basement will not be accessible to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 Golden Bay Court have any available units?
6955 Golden Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 6955 Golden Bay Court have?
Some of 6955 Golden Bay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 Golden Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
6955 Golden Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 Golden Bay Court pet-friendly?
No, 6955 Golden Bay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Norman of Catawba.
Does 6955 Golden Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 6955 Golden Bay Court offers parking.
Does 6955 Golden Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6955 Golden Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 Golden Bay Court have a pool?
No, 6955 Golden Bay Court does not have a pool.
Does 6955 Golden Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 6955 Golden Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 Golden Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 Golden Bay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6955 Golden Bay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6955 Golden Bay Court does not have units with air conditioning.

