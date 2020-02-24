6955 Golden Bay Court

Amenities

Looking for executive rental for 6-7 months.Waterfront home with private yard with views of Lake Norman and pier for launching SUPs and kayaks. Walking distance to deeded deep water boat slip. Completely furnished and stocked with linens/towels/dishes. Price includes trash, all utilities and internet/WIFI. Comfortable, spacious home with two story great room and vaulted master with 2 person jacuzzi tub/sep shower. Large WIC. Updated with new Hickory floors and granite in kitchen and master. Huge back deck with grill. Only 3 miles to the new Sherrill's Ford Village with grocery and restaurants. Close to Denver/Huntersville/Cornelius and Lake Norman activities. Approx 40 min to downtown CLT and airport. Unfinished basement will not be accessible to tenant.