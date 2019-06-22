3943 Benton Drive.

Amenities

WIDE OPEN WATERFRONT VIEWS, private boat dock & boat house. Huge back deck, patio & mature shade trees top off this amazing setting. Lower level has a wet bar, large entertainment area & BONUS ROOM w/closet. Home is very comfortable. Quiet neighborhood w/access to either I77 or Hwy 16 to Charlotte. Owner will entertain 1 or 2 year lease. Buyer to verify schools. Pet friendly with fee. Hot tub does not work. Available for immediate occupancy. Owner currently making some updates/punch list repairs. Oversize detached 2 car garage w/workshop.