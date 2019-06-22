All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
3943 Benton Drive.
3943 Benton Drive

3943 Benton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3943 Benton Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
WIDE OPEN WATERFRONT VIEWS, private boat dock & boat house. Huge back deck, patio & mature shade trees top off this amazing setting. Lower level has a wet bar, large entertainment area & BONUS ROOM w/closet. Home is very comfortable. Quiet neighborhood w/access to either I77 or Hwy 16 to Charlotte. Owner will entertain 1 or 2 year lease. Buyer to verify schools. Pet friendly with fee. Hot tub does not work. Available for immediate occupancy. Owner currently making some updates/punch list repairs. Oversize detached 2 car garage w/workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3943 Benton Drive have any available units?
3943 Benton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 3943 Benton Drive have?
Some of 3943 Benton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 Benton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3943 Benton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 Benton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 Benton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3943 Benton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3943 Benton Drive offers parking.
Does 3943 Benton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3943 Benton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 Benton Drive have a pool?
No, 3943 Benton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3943 Benton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3943 Benton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 Benton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 Benton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3943 Benton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3943 Benton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

