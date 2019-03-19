3866 Lake Breeze Drive

Amenities
Available February 1st. Hottest new community across the street from the new Publix! Come see this four bedroom two and a half bath, in Bridgewater community. Includes granite countertops, hardwood flooring, tile shower surround in master bath. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, large kitchen island and a gas fire place for the cold winter nights. Community offers pool, cabana, bocci ball and pickle ball courts. Enjoy the lake nearby only a short distance to boat ramp. Some pet are allowed with $300 pet fee. $40 application fee.