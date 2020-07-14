All apartments in Knightdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Cottages at Knightdale Station

Open Now until 6pm
1100 Cannonball Run · (919) 887-7959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC 27545

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-303 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 6-204 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 3-105 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-302 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 1-304 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Unit 5-306 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottages at Knightdale Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
package receiving
yoga
business center
concierge
dog grooming area
lobby
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout. Upgrade your every day with a selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, integrated smart home package, and silver GE energy efficient appliances. Relax on your intimate garden patio and socialize with your neighbors right outside your doorstep at our stunning saltwater swimming pool, cozy outdoor fire pit, or 24-hour spacious resident lounge. A vibrant energy flows throughout the entire community as residents and their visitors explore the lush community walking trails, pet-friendly bark park, and playground. Empower to do more and explore the growing town of Knightdale, we are conveniently located minutes from bustling shopping centers, popular restaurants, and Interstate 540. Discover a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please ask a leasing professional about our Pet Fees.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cottages at Knightdale Station have any available units?
Cottages at Knightdale Station has 10 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cottages at Knightdale Station have?
Some of Cottages at Knightdale Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottages at Knightdale Station currently offering any rent specials?
Cottages at Knightdale Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottages at Knightdale Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottages at Knightdale Station is pet friendly.
Does Cottages at Knightdale Station offer parking?
Yes, Cottages at Knightdale Station offers parking.
Does Cottages at Knightdale Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cottages at Knightdale Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottages at Knightdale Station have a pool?
Yes, Cottages at Knightdale Station has a pool.
Does Cottages at Knightdale Station have accessible units?
Yes, Cottages at Knightdale Station has accessible units.
Does Cottages at Knightdale Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Cottages at Knightdale Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cottages at Knightdale Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cottages at Knightdale Station has units with air conditioning.
