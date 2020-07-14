Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access media room package receiving yoga business center concierge dog grooming area lobby

Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout. Upgrade your every day with a selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, integrated smart home package, and silver GE energy efficient appliances. Relax on your intimate garden patio and socialize with your neighbors right outside your doorstep at our stunning saltwater swimming pool, cozy outdoor fire pit, or 24-hour spacious resident lounge. A vibrant energy flows throughout the entire community as residents and their visitors explore the lush community walking trails, pet-friendly bark park, and playground. Empower to do more and explore the growing town of Knightdale, we are conveniently located minutes from bustling shopping centers, popular restaurants, and Interstate 540. Discover a