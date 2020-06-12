/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM
119 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1145 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Roller Ct
4420 Roller Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Town home in awesome Raleigh location, minutes to mall, shopping and restaurants! First floor with wood laminate flooring, large open living room and wood burning fireplace surrounded by built in book shelves.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hedingham
1 Unit Available
5333 Cog Hill Court
5333 Cog Hill Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
5333 Cog Hill Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhome in Popular Hedingham Community - No maintenance, end unit townhome backs to the 7th hole of Hedingham Golf Course! Interior is in immaculate condition featuring a spacious family room with a
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1408 Oxleymare Dr
1408 Oxleymare Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1178 sqft
Wonderful Townhome with 9ft Smooth Ceilings and Vaulted Ceilings in both upstairs bedrooms!! Owner's Suite features a Master Bath with Garden tub, Double vanities and Walk-In Closet! Kitchen/Dining Combo with Sliding glass doors leads to outside
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1321 Park Glen Drive
1321 Park Glen Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location and easy access to NCSU. Shopping and highways are within minutes. Even though listed on third floor, property is built in a way that you are not going up two full sets of stairs. Sorry no pets.
1 of 10
Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
1 Unit Available
2409 Trout Stream Drive
2409 Trout Stream Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Nice End Unit Brick Town Home. Lives like a Ranch with a Loft Area. Master Bedroom on the First Floor with Bathroom Suite. Another Bedroom with Bathroom on the First Floor. 2nd Floor has a Large Loft area and Huge Walk in Attic for Storage.
Results within 10 miles of Knightdale
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
18 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1050 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
17 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1030 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
34 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
Lassiter at North Hills
4209 Lassiter Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1200 sqft
Close to downtown Raleigh. Apartments feature simulated wood floors, oversized bathtubs, and balconies with French doors. Property offers a game room, saltwater swimming pool, iMac media center and 24-hour fitness center. Private garage parking available.
Similar Pages
Knightdale 1 BedroomsKnightdale 2 BedroomsKnightdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKnightdale 3 BedroomsKnightdale Accessible Apartments
Knightdale Apartments with BalconyKnightdale Apartments with GarageKnightdale Apartments with GymKnightdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKnightdale Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC