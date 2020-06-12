/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
156 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
20 Park Avenue
20 Park Avenue, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
737 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. Enjoy te open floor plan with breakfast bar. Easy access to 540 and shopping. Perfect rental in a great location!
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Sunnybrook Pointe Apartments
3301 Sungrove Ln, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1097 sqft
The all-new Sunnybrook Pointe takes Raleigh apartment living to the next level. Enjoy affordable apartment living with exceptional amenities – swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with residents’ kitchen, outdoor grills and gazebos.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1145 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
14 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$877
965 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Green Meadows
4219 Brockton Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
Close to I-440 and shopping in a quiet, residential neighborhood. Community amenities include a playground, saltwater pool and picnic area. Pet-friendly. Close to public transportation. Spacious interior living.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Roller Ct
4420 Roller Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Town home in awesome Raleigh location, minutes to mall, shopping and restaurants! First floor with wood laminate flooring, large open living room and wood burning fireplace surrounded by built in book shelves.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hedingham
1 Unit Available
5333 Cog Hill Court
5333 Cog Hill Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
5333 Cog Hill Court Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhome in Popular Hedingham Community - No maintenance, end unit townhome backs to the 7th hole of Hedingham Golf Course! Interior is in immaculate condition featuring a spacious family room with a
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2948 Faversham Place
2948 Faversham Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
912 sqft
2948 Faversham Place Available 06/26/20 North Raleigh Townhouse! Neighborhood Pool! Move-in Ready! - 2BR, 1.5BA two-story townhouse. USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL INCLUDED! Kitchen with pantry, stove, refrigerator & dishwasher.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brentwood Estates
1 Unit Available
2400 New Hope Church Road
2400 New Hope Church Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING Brentwood North Raleigh~2 bedroom 1.5 bath~: All Electric~ New flooring~ Limited parking~no pets please! - This spacious townhome in Brentwood area has hardwood floors except carpet on steps! It features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1408 Oxleymare Dr
1408 Oxleymare Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1178 sqft
Wonderful Townhome with 9ft Smooth Ceilings and Vaulted Ceilings in both upstairs bedrooms!! Owner's Suite features a Master Bath with Garden tub, Double vanities and Walk-In Closet! Kitchen/Dining Combo with Sliding glass doors leads to outside
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
King Charles
1 Unit Available
704 N King Charles Rd
704 North King Charles Road, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom brick ranch home located minutes from downtown. House sits on a quarter acre with privacy fenced in backyard! This spacious home has hardwood flooring with washer/dryer/dishwasher.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1321 Park Glen Drive
1321 Park Glen Drive, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location and easy access to NCSU. Shopping and highways are within minutes. Even though listed on third floor, property is built in a way that you are not going up two full sets of stairs. Sorry no pets.
