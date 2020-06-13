/
3 bedroom apartments
278 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC
14 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
11 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
1 Unit Available
104 Caribbean Court
104 Caribbean Court, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
510 Southampton Drive
510 Southampton Drive, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1199 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1112 Delham Road
1112 Delham Road, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1286 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
106 Beechwood Court
106 Beechwood Court, Knightdale, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
5001 Sleepy Falls Run
5001 Sleepy Falls Run, Knightdale, NC
5001 Sleepy Falls Run Available 07/15/20 First Floor Master Suite! Bonus Room! 2-Car Garage! Pool/Playground/Walking Trails! - 5BR, 2.5BA two-story house in Knightdale.
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in
1 Unit Available
609 Gray Head Lane
609 Gray Head Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2456 sqft
Available 5/4/20. Dogs ok w/size limit and pet fee, no cats. Spacious 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home with formal living/office and separate dining. Large family room that centers around gas FP. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and center island.
Results within 1 mile of Knightdale
1 Unit Available
2010 Grassy Banks Drive
2010 Grassy Banks Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1548 sqft
End-unit townhome with fresh paint and new flooring throughout! Kitchen features large window and black appliances. Bedrooms are spacious and have walk in closets.
1 Unit Available
7381 Birchshire Drive
7381 Birchshire Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2310 sqft
Beautiful house with Wood flooring on main. DR w/wainscoting and crown molding, FR w/fireplace. Kitchen w/abundant cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, island and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
5440 Thunderidge Drive
5440 Thunderidge Drive, Raleigh, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
10 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1240 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
3 Units Available
Village on Hill Street
2404 Hill St, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1033 sqft
The Village on Hill Street offers newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments tucked away in a peaceful and beautiful part of Raleigh.
1 Unit Available
4325 Bay Rum Lane
4325 Bay Rum Lane, Raleigh, NC
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2407 Maplewood Lane
2407 Maplewood Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
This gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 has been completely remodeled and is move-in ready.
