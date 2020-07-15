522 Old Centergrove Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

$200 off 1st month's rent



Kannapolis - 1/1 - fully renovated! New appliances, fresh paint, new light fixtures. This cozy apartment is located in a TRIPLEX. It is the middle unit. Parking is shared. Pets are not allowed. Utilities are separate and resident responsibility. Window unit will be installed upon move in. Move in today!!



Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins. A $10 technology fee will be applied to ALL lease agreements. This technology fee sources the residents access to their portal, maintenance dashboard and all internal documents so their are hands-free and no-hand to hand contact approved! This fee is non-negotiable and cannot be waived.