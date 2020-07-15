All apartments in Kannapolis
522 Old Centergrove Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:46 PM

522 Old Centergrove Road

522 Old Centergrove Road · (704) 594-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 Old Centergrove Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
$200 off 1st month's rent

Kannapolis - 1/1 - fully renovated! New appliances, fresh paint, new light fixtures. This cozy apartment is located in a TRIPLEX. It is the middle unit. Parking is shared. Pets are not allowed. Utilities are separate and resident responsibility. Window unit will be installed upon move in. Move in today!!

Bottom Line Property Management produces clean, safe and functional rental properties and we are proud to serve the NC & SC region. We stand by the product that we put out on the market. All properties are leased in as-is condition. To apply or browse our full inventory, please go to www.rentbottomline.com. All persons 18+ must submit an application and pay $75 non-refundable application fee to apply and be screened for criminal, rental and income to debt ratio. Please contact the office or view our website for further specifics on qualifying for a rental property with us. Unless otherwise specified in this ad, all utilities are to be considered the responsibility of the resident and will be scheduled for disconnect for the day the lease begins. A $10 technology fee will be applied to ALL lease agreements. This technology fee sources the residents access to their portal, maintenance dashboard and all internal documents so their are hands-free and no-hand to hand contact approved! This fee is non-negotiable and cannot be waived.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Old Centergrove Road have any available units?
522 Old Centergrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 522 Old Centergrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
522 Old Centergrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Old Centergrove Road pet-friendly?
No, 522 Old Centergrove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 522 Old Centergrove Road offer parking?
Yes, 522 Old Centergrove Road offers parking.
Does 522 Old Centergrove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Old Centergrove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Old Centergrove Road have a pool?
No, 522 Old Centergrove Road does not have a pool.
Does 522 Old Centergrove Road have accessible units?
No, 522 Old Centergrove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Old Centergrove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Old Centergrove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Old Centergrove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Old Centergrove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
