Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely floor plan with large kitchen featuring Quartz countertop, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances. The family room features cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Master bedroom has double trey ceilings and large master bath with his and her vanities. There is a bonus room upstairs with full bath that can be used as a bedroom, and a screened in back porch with grilling deck! Home will be ready to move in around July 5th , taking applications now.