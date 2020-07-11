694 River Dell Townes Avenue

Amenities

garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BRAND NEW HOME in the prestigious flowers plantation. Popular floor plan with 3 bedrooms, loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Open layout with spacious bedrooms & huge master suite. Kitchen is highlight by generous center island that opens to the dining area and family room with a corner fireplace. Stainless steel appliances,huge master suite, 2 car garage. W/D negotiable. Close to all shopping, Raleigh downtown, amazon fulfillment center. This home has lot more to offer and is for your move in and enjoy.