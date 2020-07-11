All apartments in Johnston County
Last updated July 20 2020 at 7:56 AM

694 River Dell Townes Avenue

694 River Dell Townes Ave · (408) 627-1512
Location

694 River Dell Townes Ave, Johnston County, NC 27527

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2231 sqft

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW HOME in the prestigious flowers plantation. Popular floor plan with 3 bedrooms, loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Open layout with spacious bedrooms & huge master suite. Kitchen is highlight by generous center island that opens to the dining area and family room with a corner fireplace. Stainless steel appliances,huge master suite, 2 car garage. W/D negotiable. Close to all shopping, Raleigh downtown, amazon fulfillment center. This home has lot more to offer and is for your move in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue have any available units?
694 River Dell Townes Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue have?
Some of 694 River Dell Townes Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 694 River Dell Townes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
694 River Dell Townes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 River Dell Townes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 694 River Dell Townes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 694 River Dell Townes Avenue offers parking.
Does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 River Dell Townes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 694 River Dell Townes Avenue has a pool.
Does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 694 River Dell Townes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 River Dell Townes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 694 River Dell Townes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 River Dell Townes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
