All apartments in Johnston County
Find more places like 171 Davelyn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnston County, NC
/
171 Davelyn Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

171 Davelyn Court

171 Davelyn Court · (330) 310-1743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

171 Davelyn Court, Johnston County, NC 27529

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Come check out this beautiful two-story home with tons of upgrades! The floor plan features wood floors throughout the main and includes a great room with a fireplace, a formal dining room accented with columns, and a spacious kitchen with an island, a pantry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a dual-sink vanity, a tile-surround garden tub, a separate shower and a water closet. Community amenities include a pool, a playground and a clubhouse. Pets are welcome with $300 pet fee per pet, restricted breeds. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Davelyn Court have any available units?
171 Davelyn Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Davelyn Court have?
Some of 171 Davelyn Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Davelyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
171 Davelyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Davelyn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Davelyn Court is pet friendly.
Does 171 Davelyn Court offer parking?
No, 171 Davelyn Court does not offer parking.
Does 171 Davelyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Davelyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Davelyn Court have a pool?
Yes, 171 Davelyn Court has a pool.
Does 171 Davelyn Court have accessible units?
No, 171 Davelyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Davelyn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Davelyn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Davelyn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Davelyn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 171 Davelyn Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCZebulon, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCWilson, NCLillington, NC
Rolesville, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCHope Mills, NCSanford, NCKinston, NCRockfish, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCTarboro, NCRaeford, NCAyden, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity