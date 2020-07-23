171 Davelyn Court

Amenities
Come check out this beautiful two-story home with tons of upgrades! The floor plan features wood floors throughout the main and includes a great room with a fireplace, a formal dining room accented with columns, and a spacious kitchen with an island, a pantry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite with a dual-sink vanity, a tile-surround garden tub, a separate shower and a water closet. Community amenities include a pool, a playground and a clubhouse. Pets are welcome with $300 pet fee per pet, restricted breeds. Schedule your tour today!