Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

103 Belk Court

103 Belk Court · No Longer Available
Location

103 Belk Court, Johnston County, NC 27520

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Belk Court have any available units?
103 Belk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnston County, NC.
Is 103 Belk Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Belk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Belk Court pet-friendly?
No, 103 Belk Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 103 Belk Court offer parking?
No, 103 Belk Court does not offer parking.
Does 103 Belk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Belk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Belk Court have a pool?
No, 103 Belk Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 Belk Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Belk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Belk Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Belk Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Belk Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Belk Court does not have units with air conditioning.
