Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops. Appliances include: Smooth-Top Stove, Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dish-Washer, Built-In Microwave and Disposal. Eat in Kitchen plus a separate Dining Room. Also has a Beautiful Sun Room. Ceiling Fans and Blinds. Wooden Deck on the back of the home. Fenced Yard. Single Car Garage.