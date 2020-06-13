/
135 Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC📍
11 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
1 Unit Available
104 Mendenhall Road
104 Mendenhall Road, Jamestown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Large Updated Home w/ Sun Room and Basement. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms upstairs - the Finished Basement could be used as the third Bedroom or a Den. Hardwood and Laminate Flooring. Kitchen has Granite Counter-tops.
Results within 1 mile of Jamestown
1 Unit Available
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road
3139 Sedgefield Gate Road, Guilford County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. - Nice 1 level townhome in Sedgefield area of Greensboro NC. Near golf, shopping, dining and highways. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Nottingham
1 Unit Available
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way
3946 Elizabeth Glen Way, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1406 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 283847 Lovely end unit in middle of Lakeside community gorgeous view of the lake and sunsets. Laminate floors accent the living room with cozy gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3972 Sorrell Court
3972 Sorrel Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2601 Maxine Drive
2601 Maxine Drive, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1645 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
$
50 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
999 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
$
10 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$730
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,231
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
8 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
6 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$742
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1178 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
$
11 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1434 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
11 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
16 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2668 sqft
3615 Running Cedar Trail Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265.
1 Unit Available
514 Hill Street
514 Hill Street, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
Big House on Small Budget! - This home is a fantastic find for families looking for living big on a budget. This 4.5 bedroom, single bath home, has great space inside with a large backyard. Fridge and stove-top oven included. No pets.
Fairview Homes
1 Unit Available
3923 Overland Hts Apt B
3923 Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3923-B Overland Heights, Greensboro, NC 27407: 2 bedroom, 1 bath two story townhome. Large living room area. Tile flooring throughout entire downstairs. Fresh paint throughout. Gas stove. New carpet upstairs.
Beechcroft
1 Unit Available
4725 Pennoak Rd
4725 Pennoak Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1650 sqft
4725 Pennoak Rd Available 07/11/20 SW Large Split Level Home, LR, Den, Fenced Yard - Large home in SW Greensboro with split level floor plan. Three Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms. Living Room, Dining Room Area, plus Den and Laundry Room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Jamestown, the median rent is $856 for a studio, $958 for a 1-bedroom, $1,132 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,515 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jamestown, check out our monthly Jamestown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Jamestown area include Guilford Technical Community College, Guilford College, Catawba College, Forsyth Technical Community College, and High Point University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jamestown from include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, and Kernersville.