Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

804 Huff Drive Available 07/13/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Pets Negotiable - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Jacksonville! Centrally located so its just minutes to Camp Lejeune Main Gate, other area bases, shopping and restaurants.The fireplace in the den is great for getting cozy by on chilly winter evenings. The dining area is open to the kitchen making setting the table and clean up a cinch. The screened in porch is the perfect place to relax after a long day or to enjoy entertaining friends and family. Plenty of garage space for two cars or just one car with room for storage. Pets are negotiable, based upon owner approval. This home is a real catch and is ideal for those who prefer having all the conveniences of city life right at their finger tips so make an appointment to see it in person today!



