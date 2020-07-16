Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

718 New River Dr Available 08/07/20 Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex - This charming two bedroom,one bathroom home has many wonderful features: like original hardwood floors,sizable rooms and a great yard.n The home is very clean, and the bathroom has recently been updated and redone with fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has a newer refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hook ups located in kitchen. The living room has plenty of light coming through the windows. Living here, you will also have a short commute to all bases, restaurants, schools, and shopping. Right in the heart of the city limits and ready for your appointment, call and make one today!



(RLNE5743884)