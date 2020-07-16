All apartments in Jacksonville
718 New River Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

718 New River Dr

718 New River Dr · (910) 378-7737
Location

718 New River Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 718 New River Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
718 New River Dr Available 08/07/20 Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex - This charming two bedroom,one bathroom home has many wonderful features: like original hardwood floors,sizable rooms and a great yard.n The home is very clean, and the bathroom has recently been updated and redone with fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has a newer refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hook ups located in kitchen. The living room has plenty of light coming through the windows. Living here, you will also have a short commute to all bases, restaurants, schools, and shopping. Right in the heart of the city limits and ready for your appointment, call and make one today!

(RLNE5743884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 New River Dr have any available units?
718 New River Dr has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 New River Dr have?
Some of 718 New River Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 New River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
718 New River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 New River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 718 New River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 718 New River Dr offer parking?
No, 718 New River Dr does not offer parking.
Does 718 New River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 New River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 New River Dr have a pool?
No, 718 New River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 718 New River Dr have accessible units?
No, 718 New River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 718 New River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 New River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 New River Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 New River Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
