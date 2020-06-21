All apartments in Jacksonville
639 Shadowridge Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

639 Shadowridge Road

639 Shadowridge Road · (910) 378-7737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

639 Shadowridge Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 639 Shadowridge Road · Avail. Jul 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
639 Shadowridge Road Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and a Half Bath Home - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has ample space and can easily become the home you have always wanted. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, back splash, plenty of cabinet space and an ever popular island! Wait until you go upstairs! All bedrooms are carpeted with plenty of room. The master bathroom features plenty of space and a gorgeous, tiled walk in shower and a huge walk in closet. This home also has a good sized yard with a plenty of mature trees, covered back patio and shed! Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches, and military base. Call for your showing today!

(RLNE5835968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Shadowridge Road have any available units?
639 Shadowridge Road has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 639 Shadowridge Road have?
Some of 639 Shadowridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Shadowridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
639 Shadowridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Shadowridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Shadowridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 639 Shadowridge Road offer parking?
No, 639 Shadowridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 639 Shadowridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Shadowridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Shadowridge Road have a pool?
No, 639 Shadowridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 639 Shadowridge Road have accessible units?
No, 639 Shadowridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Shadowridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Shadowridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Shadowridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Shadowridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
