All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like
602 Drummond Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
602 Drummond Grove Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

602 Drummond Grove Lane

602 Drummond Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

602 Drummond Grove Ln, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to Towne Pointe. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan with an added den/bonus room off the back of the home. If you enjoy cooking or baking, this is the home for you. The kitchen has so much cabinet and counter space. There's even a great laundry/mud room off the 2 car garage. The master suite has a walk in closet and vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan. The master bath has dual vanity and plenty of space to spread out. Two additional bedrooms are perfectly sized. Don't miss out onthis great home.***Sorry, this is a NO PETS property.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 602 Drummond Grove Lane have any available units?
602 Drummond Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 602 Drummond Grove Lane have?
Some of 602 Drummond Grove Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Drummond Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 Drummond Grove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Drummond Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 602 Drummond Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 602 Drummond Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 602 Drummond Grove Lane does offer parking.
Does 602 Drummond Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Drummond Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Drummond Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 602 Drummond Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 602 Drummond Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 Drummond Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Drummond Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Drummond Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Drummond Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Drummond Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCBeaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community CollegeEast Carolina University