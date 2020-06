Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced. Washer/Dryer must be stackable and does not covey with home. Schedule your showing to see this beauty today!