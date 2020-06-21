Rent Calculator
115 Village Circle
115 Village Circle
115 Village Circle
Location
115 Village Circle, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute, cute! Duplex has living room with fireplace, large-eat-in kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Nice yard! Patio, outside storage room. Easy commute to all area military bases!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Village Circle have any available units?
115 Village Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, NC
.
What amenities does 115 Village Circle have?
Some of 115 Village Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 115 Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
115 Village Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 115 Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 115 Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 115 Village Circle does offer parking.
Does 115 Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Village Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Village Circle have a pool?
No, 115 Village Circle does not have a pool.
Does 115 Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 115 Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Village Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Village Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Village Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
