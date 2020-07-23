Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities internet access

114 Pinecrest Drive Available 07/22/20 Nice 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex ~ 114 Pine Crest Dr. - Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with freshly painted interior. new flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace and fenced yard. Super close to the main entrance to Camp Lejeune! Don't let this city gem get away!



This home is pet negotiable! Breed, age and weight restrictions apply! One-time nonrefundable pet fee applies!!



This home is in the following school districts: Bell Fork Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School and Northside High School.



For a more detailed view of this home, please clink on the link below or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3e9U4/114-Pine-Crest-Drive-Jacksonville-NC-28546



If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910) 577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you.



