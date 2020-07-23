All apartments in Jacksonville
114 Pinecrest Drive

114 Pine Crest Dr
Location

114 Pine Crest Dr, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
internet access
114 Pinecrest Drive Available 07/22/20 Nice 2 Bed/2 Bath Duplex ~ 114 Pine Crest Dr. - Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with freshly painted interior. new flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace and fenced yard. Super close to the main entrance to Camp Lejeune! Don't let this city gem get away!

This home is pet negotiable! Breed, age and weight restrictions apply! One-time nonrefundable pet fee applies!!

This home is in the following school districts: Bell Fork Elementary School, Jacksonville Commons Middle School and Northside High School.

For a more detailed view of this home, please clink on the link below or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3e9U4/114-Pine-Crest-Drive-Jacksonville-NC-28546

If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910) 577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you.

(RLNE5964969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

