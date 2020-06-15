All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1025 Daniel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
1025 Daniel Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

1025 Daniel Court

1025 Daniel Court · (910) 347-6886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1025 Daniel Court, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Located in a popular Jacksonville neighborhood, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you to make it yours. Gorgeous hardwood floors welcome you in to the spacious living area, and the kitchen offers plenty of room to create and to store all those fun kitchen gadgets you have! A master bedroom with a sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a beautiful attached bathroom will provide a great oasis after a busy day, and the large backyard with multi-level deck is perfect forentertaining or just relaxing. There's even a detached, wired workshop for storage and projects. This is the home you've been waiting for; call your agent today to schedule a showing before it's gone! Sorry. pets are not allowed at this property. *Fireplace is non-functioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Daniel Court have any available units?
1025 Daniel Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Daniel Court have?
Some of 1025 Daniel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Daniel Court currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Daniel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Daniel Court pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Daniel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1025 Daniel Court offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Daniel Court does offer parking.
Does 1025 Daniel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Daniel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Daniel Court have a pool?
No, 1025 Daniel Court does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Daniel Court have accessible units?
No, 1025 Daniel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Daniel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Daniel Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Daniel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Daniel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1025 Daniel Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSilver Lake, NC
Swansboro, NCMurraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity