1025 Daniel Court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Located in a popular Jacksonville neighborhood, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready and waiting for you to make it yours. Gorgeous hardwood floors welcome you in to the spacious living area, and the kitchen offers plenty of room to create and to store all those fun kitchen gadgets you have! A master bedroom with a sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a beautiful attached bathroom will provide a great oasis after a busy day, and the large backyard with multi-level deck is perfect forentertaining or just relaxing. There's even a detached, wired workshop for storage and projects. This is the home you've been waiting for; call your agent today to schedule a showing before it's gone! Sorry. pets are not allowed at this property. *Fireplace is non-functioning.