All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 160 Stonewall Beach Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
160 Stonewall Beach Lane
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:05 AM

160 Stonewall Beach Lane

160 Stonewall Beach Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

160 Stonewall Beach Lane, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
media room
A RARE FIND...WATERFRONT & GOLF COURSE HOME, w/BOAT SLIP in the BACK YARD, plus on a PRIVATE LOT! A SUNSET SHORELINE & on the 10th HOLE of TRUMP NATL GOLF, makes this home & lot truly special.. ARCADIA built, w/easy living & ENTERTAINING in mind. RELAX & ENJOY views of the lake or golf course from every room in the house! Unique design, large windows, beamed ceilings, gourmet & prep kitchen, 5 bdrms, all w/priv baths, Master on main w/see through FP to mbath. XL bonus rm on upper level w/a beautiful view of 10th hole & a balcony view of LKN. Lake level has a 2nd kit, bonus, billiards, theater, gym, full bath, a "Murphy Bed" & an area for workshop or storage. Enjoy the screened porch w/FP & TV, along w/covered eating terrace & even a sunning terrace off the Master! a MUST SEE HOME!! All TV's & THEATER EQUIP STAY W/HOUSE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane have any available units?
160 Stonewall Beach Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane have?
Some of 160 Stonewall Beach Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Stonewall Beach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
160 Stonewall Beach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Stonewall Beach Lane pet-friendly?
No, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane offers parking.
Does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane have a pool?
No, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane have accessible units?
No, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Stonewall Beach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane
Statesville, NC 28677
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College