160 Stonewall Beach Lane

A RARE FIND...WATERFRONT & GOLF COURSE HOME, w/BOAT SLIP in the BACK YARD, plus on a PRIVATE LOT! A SUNSET SHORELINE & on the 10th HOLE of TRUMP NATL GOLF, makes this home & lot truly special.. ARCADIA built, w/easy living & ENTERTAINING in mind. RELAX & ENJOY views of the lake or golf course from every room in the house! Unique design, large windows, beamed ceilings, gourmet & prep kitchen, 5 bdrms, all w/priv baths, Master on main w/see through FP to mbath. XL bonus rm on upper level w/a beautiful view of 10th hole & a balcony view of LKN. Lake level has a 2nd kit, bonus, billiards, theater, gym, full bath, a "Murphy Bed" & an area for workshop or storage. Enjoy the screened porch w/FP & TV, along w/covered eating terrace & even a sunning terrace off the Master! a MUST SEE HOME!! All TV's & THEATER EQUIP STAY W/HOUSE!