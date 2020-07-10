Shadow Pines Cir 4013

Amenities

4013 Shadow Pines....AVAIL NOW!!! Arbor Glen Community - Welcome Home!!! 3 bed 2 bath ranch home located in Arbor Glen community. Great Union county home. Split floor plan. Open living area. Master bedroom has full master bath with separate tub and shower. Large walk in closet. 2 secondary bedroom good size. Full hall bath. Laundry room off kitchen area. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval.

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550 TO BE CONSIDERED



(RLNE5787976)