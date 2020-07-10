All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5904 White Cliffs Drive

5904 White Cliffs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5904 White Cliffs Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5904 White Cliffs Drive Available 06/15/20 Indian Trail Area- Ranch on Cul De Sac - Must see sun filled 3 bedroom ranch in Indian Trail. Vaulted ceiling with open floor plan, 1 car garage, deck with built in seating, large fenced backyard with outside storage building! All nestled on cul-de-sac lot.

**Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com Anyone living in the home over the age of 18 years old must fill out separate application. Application fees are $55 per adult.**

(RLNE4263892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 White Cliffs Drive have any available units?
5904 White Cliffs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5904 White Cliffs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5904 White Cliffs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 White Cliffs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5904 White Cliffs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 5904 White Cliffs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5904 White Cliffs Drive offers parking.
Does 5904 White Cliffs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 White Cliffs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 White Cliffs Drive have a pool?
No, 5904 White Cliffs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5904 White Cliffs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5904 White Cliffs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 White Cliffs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5904 White Cliffs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 White Cliffs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 White Cliffs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

