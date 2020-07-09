5039 DRESDEN Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story house. It features a two car garage with four parking spaces. There is a huge beautiful backyard with a nice deck for relaxation. As you enter the home you step in to a open foyer with a Juilet balcony. The formal living room is on your right. There is a inviting eat in kitchen and an open cozy family room with fireplace. Go up the stairs from the family room and you can over look into the foyer from your Juilet balcony. The master bedroom is very inviting and has an ensuite which includes dual vanity, separate shower, garden tub and a great walk-in closet. The remaining 2 bedrooms are perfect sizes that could easily fit a double/queen bed and rooms have adequate closet space. Must see.