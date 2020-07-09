All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like
5039 DRESDEN Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
5039 DRESDEN Court
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

5039 DRESDEN Court

5039 Dresden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5039 Dresden Court, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story house. It features a two car garage with four parking spaces. There is a huge beautiful backyard with a nice deck for relaxation. As you enter the home you step in to a open foyer with a Juilet balcony. The formal living room is on your right. There is a inviting eat in kitchen and an open cozy family room with fireplace. Go up the stairs from the family room and you can over look into the foyer from your Juilet balcony. The master bedroom is very inviting and has an ensuite which includes dual vanity, separate shower, garden tub and a great walk-in closet. The remaining 2 bedrooms are perfect sizes that could easily fit a double/queen bed and rooms have adequate closet space. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5039 DRESDEN Court have any available units?
5039 DRESDEN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 5039 DRESDEN Court have?
Some of 5039 DRESDEN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 DRESDEN Court currently offering any rent specials?
5039 DRESDEN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 DRESDEN Court pet-friendly?
No, 5039 DRESDEN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 5039 DRESDEN Court offer parking?
Yes, 5039 DRESDEN Court offers parking.
Does 5039 DRESDEN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 DRESDEN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 DRESDEN Court have a pool?
No, 5039 DRESDEN Court does not have a pool.
Does 5039 DRESDEN Court have accessible units?
No, 5039 DRESDEN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 DRESDEN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5039 DRESDEN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5039 DRESDEN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5039 DRESDEN Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with GymIndian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba CollegeCentral Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson CollegeJohnson C Smith University