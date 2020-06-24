All apartments in Indian Trail
4113 New Castle Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

4113 New Castle Lane

4113 New Castle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4113 New Castle Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
You will fall in love with the great floorplan featuring a spacious living area, a completely updated kitchen boasting contemporary stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space, an awesome master bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling, convenient ceiling fan, walk-in master closet and en-suite private master bathroom! The green grassy backyard is the perfect place to entertain! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 New Castle Lane have any available units?
4113 New Castle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 4113 New Castle Lane have?
Some of 4113 New Castle Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 New Castle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4113 New Castle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 New Castle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 New Castle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4113 New Castle Lane offer parking?
No, 4113 New Castle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4113 New Castle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 New Castle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 New Castle Lane have a pool?
No, 4113 New Castle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4113 New Castle Lane have accessible units?
No, 4113 New Castle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 New Castle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 New Castle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 New Castle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 New Castle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
