4113 New Castle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will fall in love with the great floorplan featuring a spacious living area, a completely updated kitchen boasting contemporary stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space, an awesome master bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling, convenient ceiling fan, walk-in master closet and en-suite private master bathroom! The green grassy backyard is the perfect place to entertain! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.