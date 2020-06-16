All apartments in Indian Trail
4105 Edgeview Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 4:17 PM

4105 Edgeview Drive

4105 Edgeview Drive · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4105 Edgeview Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Edgeview Drive have any available units?
4105 Edgeview Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4105 Edgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Edgeview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Edgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Edgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Edgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 4105 Edgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Edgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Edgeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Edgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 4105 Edgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Edgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4105 Edgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Edgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Edgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Edgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Edgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
