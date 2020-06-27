4037 Camrose Crossing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Popular Brookhaven subdivision is a John Wieland community with highly sought after schools! This 3-story home has 4200+ s.f. with 5 BR, 4 full baths and a 3-car side-load garage. There is a secondary BR on main level with access to a full bath. Open floor plan with 2-story great room offers tons of windows and lots of natural light. Kitchen has breakfast area and adjacent keeping room. Great room has built-in cabinets on each side of mantle. Lots of hardwood flooring on main. Upstairs master BR has a glamour bath with incredible tub and separate shower and a large flex room, useful as an exercise room, etc. All BRs have direct bath access. Bonus room on 3rd floor. Incredible amenities include a grand clubhouse and pool area, recreation area, tennis courts, walking trails. Antioch Elementary, Weddington M.S. and H.S.



HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.