Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:18 PM

4037 Camrose Crossing Lane

4037 Camrose Crossing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4037 Camrose Crossing Ln, Indian Trail, NC 28104
Brookhaven

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Popular Brookhaven subdivision is a John Wieland community with highly sought after schools! This 3-story home has 4200+ s.f. with 5 BR, 4 full baths and a 3-car side-load garage. There is a secondary BR on main level with access to a full bath. Open floor plan with 2-story great room offers tons of windows and lots of natural light. Kitchen has breakfast area and adjacent keeping room. Great room has built-in cabinets on each side of mantle. Lots of hardwood flooring on main. Upstairs master BR has a glamour bath with incredible tub and separate shower and a large flex room, useful as an exercise room, etc. All BRs have direct bath access. Bonus room on 3rd floor. Incredible amenities include a grand clubhouse and pool area, recreation area, tennis courts, walking trails. Antioch Elementary, Weddington M.S. and H.S.

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane have any available units?
4037 Camrose Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane have?
Some of 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Camrose Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane has a pool.
Does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4037 Camrose Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
