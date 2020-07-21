All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

4006 Houndscroft Road

4006 Houndscroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Houndscroft Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2-story home in popular Fieldstone Farm. This opportunity does not come around often! Spacious home with over 2300 sq ft feat. 3 large bedrooms + HUGE bonus room. Impeccably maintained w/ open floor plan with large living room to kitchen with stainless appliances and island. Wonderful master suite w/ large walk-in closets. Laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer included. Large fenced-in backyard w/ covered patio. Community features clubhouse, pool and playground. Excellent Union County schools! Close to shopping, dining, & I-485 and the beauty that Indian Trail offers. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Houndscroft Road have any available units?
4006 Houndscroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 4006 Houndscroft Road have?
Some of 4006 Houndscroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Houndscroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Houndscroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Houndscroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 4006 Houndscroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 4006 Houndscroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Houndscroft Road offers parking.
Does 4006 Houndscroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 Houndscroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Houndscroft Road have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Houndscroft Road has a pool.
Does 4006 Houndscroft Road have accessible units?
No, 4006 Houndscroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Houndscroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Houndscroft Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Houndscroft Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Houndscroft Road does not have units with air conditioning.
