4006 Houndscroft Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2-story home in popular Fieldstone Farm. This opportunity does not come around often! Spacious home with over 2300 sq ft feat. 3 large bedrooms + HUGE bonus room. Impeccably maintained w/ open floor plan with large living room to kitchen with stainless appliances and island. Wonderful master suite w/ large walk-in closets. Laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer included. Large fenced-in backyard w/ covered patio. Community features clubhouse, pool and playground. Excellent Union County schools! Close to shopping, dining, & I-485 and the beauty that Indian Trail offers. MOVE IN READY!