Indian Trail, NC
3600 Fincher Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3600 Fincher Road

3600 Fincher Road · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Fincher Road, Indian Trail, NC 28104

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Available 12/27/18 Room for rent in cute home near Matthews - Property Id: 91125

I am looking for one roommate to rent the spare bedroom/private bathroom in my home. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. I have one of the rooms and bathrooms. The rent is $400 and the utilities are split 50/50 each month. The utilities are water, electric, internet, tv and lawn maintenance. No pets allowed but I do have a chihuahua who will not tolerate other animals. I am also allergic to cats. The house was built in 1972 but three years ago was remodeled with laminate wood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the spare bedroom. I do have a washer and dryer that the tenant will be able to use. If you are interested in this room/bathroom please contact me through this ad to set up a time to come and view this property. I am looking for someone to move in no later than Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91125
Property Id 91125

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4585933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Fincher Road have any available units?
3600 Fincher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3600 Fincher Road have?
Some of 3600 Fincher Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Fincher Road currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Fincher Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Fincher Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Fincher Road is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Fincher Road offer parking?
No, 3600 Fincher Road does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Fincher Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 Fincher Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Fincher Road have a pool?
No, 3600 Fincher Road does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Fincher Road have accessible units?
No, 3600 Fincher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Fincher Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Fincher Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Fincher Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Fincher Road does not have units with air conditioning.
