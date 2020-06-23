3600 Fincher Road

Amenities

I am looking for one roommate to rent the spare bedroom/private bathroom in my home. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. I have one of the rooms and bathrooms. The rent is $400 and the utilities are split 50/50 each month. The utilities are water, electric, internet, tv and lawn maintenance. No pets allowed but I do have a chihuahua who will not tolerate other animals. I am also allergic to cats. The house was built in 1972 but three years ago was remodeled with laminate wood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the spare bedroom. I do have a washer and dryer that the tenant will be able to use. If you are interested in this room/bathroom please contact me through this ad to set up a time to come and view this property. I am looking for someone to move in no later than Saturday, January 5, 2019.

