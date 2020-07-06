All apartments in Indian Trail
326 Catawba Circle South
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:19 AM

326 Catawba Circle South

326 Catawba Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

326 Catawba Cir N, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now Newly renovated cute 3 BR, 1.5 BA ranch home, move-in ready for new residents. Easy care hardwood laminate floors throughout! An inviting living room allows for gatherings. The sunny kitchen with black appliances and dining area for dining. 3 spacious BR including MSTR. Enjoy the level backyard for outdoor fun. This cute home is a must see!. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.

High school: Sun Valley High School

Middle school: Sun Valley Middle School

Elementary school: Indian Trail Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Catawba Circle South have any available units?
326 Catawba Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 326 Catawba Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
326 Catawba Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Catawba Circle South pet-friendly?
No, 326 Catawba Circle South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 326 Catawba Circle South offer parking?
No, 326 Catawba Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 326 Catawba Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Catawba Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Catawba Circle South have a pool?
No, 326 Catawba Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 326 Catawba Circle South have accessible units?
No, 326 Catawba Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Catawba Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Catawba Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Catawba Circle South have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Catawba Circle South does not have units with air conditioning.

