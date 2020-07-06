326 Catawba Circle South

Amenities

***Available Now Newly renovated cute 3 BR, 1.5 BA ranch home, move-in ready for new residents. Easy care hardwood laminate floors throughout! An inviting living room allows for gatherings. The sunny kitchen with black appliances and dining area for dining. 3 spacious BR including MSTR. Enjoy the level backyard for outdoor fun. This cute home is a must see!. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.



High school: Sun Valley High School



Middle school: Sun Valley Middle School



Elementary school: Indian Trail Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.