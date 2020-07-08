All apartments in Indian Trail
2112 Tree Ridge Road
2112 Tree Ridge Road

2112 Tree Ridge Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2112 Tree Ridge Road, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Tree Ridge Road have any available units?
2112 Tree Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 2112 Tree Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Tree Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Tree Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Tree Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Tree Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 2112 Tree Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Tree Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Tree Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Tree Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 2112 Tree Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Tree Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2112 Tree Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Tree Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Tree Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Tree Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Tree Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

