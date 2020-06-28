130 Windy Rush Court

Adorable home close to everything! A few things to be completed in the home still. Looking for a long term tenant. Bedrooms to be painted, home to be pressure washed and carpets to be cleaned as of 9/13/2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
