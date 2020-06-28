All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
130 Windy Rush Court
130 Windy Rush Court

130 Windy Rush Court · No Longer Available
Location

130 Windy Rush Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Adorable home close to everything!
A few things to be completed in the home still. Looking for a long term tenant.
Bedrooms to be painted, home to be pressure washed and carpets to be cleaned as of 9/13/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Windy Rush Court have any available units?
130 Windy Rush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 130 Windy Rush Court currently offering any rent specials?
130 Windy Rush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Windy Rush Court pet-friendly?
No, 130 Windy Rush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 130 Windy Rush Court offer parking?
No, 130 Windy Rush Court does not offer parking.
Does 130 Windy Rush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Windy Rush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Windy Rush Court have a pool?
No, 130 Windy Rush Court does not have a pool.
Does 130 Windy Rush Court have accessible units?
No, 130 Windy Rush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Windy Rush Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Windy Rush Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Windy Rush Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Windy Rush Court does not have units with air conditioning.
